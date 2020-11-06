© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Election Week Waiting And Analysis

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 6, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST
110320 Election Day_22
A "Vote Here" sign guides voters at Valley High School.

With COVID-19 as a backdrop, the 2020 general election had Americans voting in record numbers. Because of the pandemic, voters across the country and here in Kentucky and Indiana cast their ballots through early voting, drop-off voting, mail-in voting, and traditionally, in person on Election Day.

Some answers we had right away, such as Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell beating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath soundly for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Some answers have taken a more circuitous route, with ballots for President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden being counted throughout the week by several states to determine which candidate won the Electoral College.

On this week’s show, Rick Howlett talks with a social scientist about polling and how unusual this week is, with  Secretary of State Michael Adams to see how the Kentucky election process went, with political reporter Ryland Barton, and with Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio about the tax initiative on the ballot. 

Listen to the show:

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
