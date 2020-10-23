This Week In Conversation: Bracing For A Fall COVID Surge

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that the state had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday and Tuesday since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is the highest in two months.

Like most states, Kentucky is experiencing a dramatic spike in cases, with experts worrying about how much worse the spread will be as we head into holidays and flu season.

On this week’s “In Conversation” experts talk about why cases are spiking, the strain on hospitals, how the growing numbers can be flattened, and what might happen next.

Listen to the show: