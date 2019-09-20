© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Defends State Plane Use

By Ryland Barton
Published September 20, 2019 at 11:50 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin released a list of all the times he’d used the state plane for official business, but he didn’t say when he used it for personal reasons.

A Louisville man has filed a lawsuit to try and have Republican Attorney General Candidate Daniel Cameron removed from the ballot.

And the state board of elections has started moving some people onto an “inactive voter” list.

Ryland Barton joins Jonese Franklin to talk about it on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

