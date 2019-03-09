© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests, Time Running Out

By Ryland Barton
Published March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
Teacher protests sickout

This week in state politics, teachers descended on Frankfort again to protest a handful of education and pension-related bills. And for the first time in state history, a medical marijuana bill got a vote. Time is running out on this year’s legislative session.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests, Time Running Out

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
