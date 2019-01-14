© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: What's Ahead For Kentucky Bourbon?

By Kyeland Jackson
Published January 14, 2019 at 4:19 PM EST
bourbon bottles
Courtesy Kentucky Distillers' Association
/

Kentucky’s bourbon boom is showing no sign of fading, with both new and longtime distillers investing hundreds of millions of dollars in expansions and new projects. In recent years, bourbon has created thousands of jobs and represents a $8.5 billion industry, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. The New York Times recently noticed the boom, too, — floating the idea of a “Napa-fication of Kentucky.

But the bourbon explosion comes with worries. Producers say escalating trade tensions could hurt the industry. Some distillers struggle to innovate while still following somewhat antiquated regulations. And WFPL’s Recut podcast recently asked whether the industry will go bust

This week, WFPL’s In Conversation with Rick Howlett will check the pulse of the industry with an hour-long talk with bourbon insiders -- and with you. 

In Conversation smaller
In Conversation premieres Friday, Jan. 18

Joining us are:

Susan Reigler, bourbon writer

Marianne Eaves, Master Distiller at Castle and Key Distillery

A representative from the Kentucky Distillers’ Association

Listen toIn Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation.  We’re also on Facebook.  

 

News In Conversation
Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
