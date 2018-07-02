© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Curious Forecastle: What Have You Always Wondered About The Festival?

By Ashlie Stevens
Published July 2, 2018 at 4:49 PM EDT
Ask Me Anything Forecastle

You know the names leading the lineup for this year’s Forecastle Festival: Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Houndmouth and The War on Drugs.

But what questions do you have about the annual nautical-themed music festival? Like, is there a doctor on-call in case one of the artists gets sick? How long does it take to decorate Party Cove? Where are the food trucks traveling from (and how many corn dogs do they serve during the three-day event)?

As part of Curious Louisville, we’ll have reporters ready to answer any Forecastle-themed inquiries you have. You can submit them in the form below or at curiouslouisville.org.

