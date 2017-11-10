Rally Calls For Metro Councilman Dan Johnson's Removal

Hannah Drake’s voice rose with each verse.

She stood facing the crowd of about 40 people – some holding signs, others nodding along with her cadence.

She spoke passionately. She spoke of horrors and injustices faced by women — especially black women — over decades.

"Who cries for the black women," she said.

Drake came to the sidewalk outside City Hall in downtown Louisville to rally support for Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green and council aide Erin Hinson. Each have accused Councilman Dan Johnson of sexual harassment. Green says he groped her. Hinson says dropped his pants in front of her in the City Hall parking lot.

Yet still, Johnson remains on the job — even while men in power across the country are losing their jobs amid allegations of sexual harassment.

A Metro Council court voted last week to allow Johnson to stay in office.

"It was heartbreaking, it was crushing, I felt duped," said Green, who joined the others for the rally Thursday night before the regular council meeting.

Now, Johnson is facing a renewed push from council members seeking his removal.

Green said it’s sure to be a long, drawn-out process that’ll be costly to taxpayers.

Hannah Drake said the lack of swift action against Johnson after he was first accused this summer is indicative of how women have been treated for years.

"But people didn't listen," she said.

Now, with the deluge of allegations against men from Hollywood to Washington, D.C., she's hopeful women will get the justice they so deserve.

She's hopeful Green and Hinson will, too. Even if it’s late.