Strange Fruit: Bisexual Visibility In A Non-Binary World

By Laura Ellis
Published November 4, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT
What does it mean to be bisexual? That you're attracted to both men and women? What about gender non-conforming people? Intersex people? When it comes to human identity and desire, things can get complicated.

Educator, author, and activist Robyn Ochs crafted her own definition of bisexuality.

“I call myself bisexual because I acknowledge in myself the potential to be attracted — romantically and/or sexually — to people of more than one sex and/or gender, not necessarily at the same time, in the same way, or to the same degree," she said.

Ochs will be in Louisville next week to present her program Beyond Binaries: Identity and Sexuality at Spalding University and the University of Louisville. She joins us on this week's show to talk about her decades of work in bi visibility, and the challenges involved in being bi in a non-binary world.

News lgbtqbisexualityLGBT
Related Content