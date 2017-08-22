© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fairly Curious: Who Watched The Eclipse At The Kentucky State Fair?

By Laura Ellis
Published August 22, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Freddy Farm Bureau - eclipse

People drove far and wide to watch the eclipse from their chosen vantage point. But some decided to stay closer to home. In this edition of Fairly Curious, we learn what it was like to watch the solar eclipse from the Kentucky State Fair. Listen in the player above.

IMG_52831-836x1024.jpg
I asked Marcus Sloan how he and his family decided to watch the eclipse from the fair. "Because it's the best place to be," he said. "We're in Louisville, Kentucky!"
IMG_52821-e1503366092449-980x885.jpg
Becky Lamb, from Bloomington, Indiana, said she just chose the closest eclipse event to her home - and she knew exactly what to wear. "I call it my moon dress."
IMG_53051-768x1024.jpg
Alan Barlow and Tim White were dressed as Kentucky founders James Harrod and Daniel Boone. They didn't dress this way specifically for the eclipse (they were representing Harrodsburg at a nearby booth) but the special glasses did look fetching with their historically-accurate costumes.
IMG_52651-e1503366687484-768x1024.jpg
Even Freddy Farm Bureau got into the eclipse party spirit. "I've got my shades on now," he said, "so I'm ready to go!"Support for Fairly Curious comes from Teresa Wallace, realtor with Keller Williams Louisville, working to make the home buying and selling process fast and stress-free. More about Teresa at  TeresaWallaceRealtor.com.

Tags
News kentucky state fairFairly Curious
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content