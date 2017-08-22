Fairly Curious: Who Watched The Eclipse At The Kentucky State Fair?

People drove far and wide to watch the eclipse from their chosen vantage point. But some decided to stay closer to home. In this edition of Fairly Curious, we learn what it was like to watch the solar eclipse from the Kentucky State Fair. Listen in the player above. I asked Marcus Sloan how he and his family decided to watch the eclipse from the fair. "Because it's the best place to be," he said. "We're in Louisville, Kentucky!" Becky Lamb, from Bloomington, Indiana, said she just chose the closest eclipse event to her home - and she knew exactly what to wear. "I call it my moon dress." Alan Barlow and Tim White were dressed as Kentucky founders James Harrod and Daniel Boone. They didn't dress this way specifically for the eclipse (they were representing Harrodsburg at a nearby booth) but the special glasses did look fetching with their historically-accurate costumes. Even Freddy Farm Bureau got into the eclipse party spirit. "I've got my shades on now," he said, "so I'm ready to go!"Support for Fairly Curious comes from Teresa Wallace, realtor with Keller Williams Louisville, working to make the home buying and selling process fast and stress-free. More about Teresa at TeresaWallaceRealtor.com.