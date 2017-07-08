© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: 'No Fats, No Femmes,' And The Politics Of Desirability

By Laura Ellis
Published July 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jamal T. Lewis
jamaltlewis.com
/

Scroll through any gay dating app and you'll come across the words.

"No fats, no femmes."

It says a lot about which kinds of bodies are seen as desirable and which are not. Especially in gay black spaces, where a simple "preference" is often anything but simple.

Artist Jamal Lewis is making a documentary exploring this phenomenon. We speak to him this week about his own dating experiences, and the politics of desirability.

Listen in the player above, or subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
