Strange Fruit: 'No Fats, No Femmes,' And The Politics Of Desirability

Scroll through any gay dating app and you'll come across the words.

"No fats, no femmes."

It says a lot about which kinds of bodies are seen as desirable and which are not. Especially in gay black spaces, where a simple "preference" is often anything but simple.

Artist Jamal Lewis is making a documentary exploring this phenomenon. We speak to him this week about his own dating experiences, and the politics of desirability.

