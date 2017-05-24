Curious Louisville: Great Minds Think Alike

We might be biased, but we think public radio listeners are some of the smartest media consumers around — and the most curious. That's part of the inspiration behind WFPL's Curious Louisville project!

Here's how it works: You submit the questions that keep you up at night (or just keep your mind occupied while you wait for the traffic light to change). Other listeners vote on which question they'd like to see answered, and our reporters find out the answer.

Sometimes a question is so great that we've already thought of it ourselves, and answered it!

Like Paul Coleman's submission. "Only Miami and Las Vegas have larger Cuban communities," he writes. "How did Louisville get such a large Cuban diaspora?"

Paul, have you considered a career as as assignment editor? That question is so good that WFPL's Tara Anderson produced a long-form documentary exploring it.

And just this week, we got this question from Philip DiBlasi: "Since the city of Louisville still owns all the old trolley rights of way, why have they never been considered for light rail?"

Great minds really do think alike! Another curious Louisvillian asked about our old streetcar system back in January, and WFPL's Erica Peterson learned all about the history (and possible future) of streetcars in Louisville.

We're accepting questions this week for the next round of voting. Here are some of what we've got so far:





Louisville has the KY School for the Blind and the American Printing House for the Blind. Does Louisville have the highest blind population percentage in the U.S.?

I don't see jockeys wearing glasses and I wonder if some wear contacts when they ride, have corrective goggles, or must have great vision?

What happens to animals at the Louisville Zoo when they pass away?

Where do all of the trains that pass through Louisville go? What do they carry?

Have questions of your own? Submit them in the form below or at curiouslouisville.org, then come back next week and vote on what will be answered next!