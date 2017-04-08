Strange Fruit: Pepsi Solved Racism!

Great news, Fruitcakes: Racism is over! Kendall Jenner solved it by giving a cop a soft drink in a commercial.

We're talking, of course, about the ad Pepsi released (and has since pulled) wherein Jenner attends a Black Lives Matter-style protest, offers a police officer a Pepsi, and there is much rejoicing and U-N-I-T-Y all around.

We talk about the many ways in which this is problematic this week on Strange Fruit.

Our guest is Minda Honey, sex and relationship advice columnist for LEO Weekly. She's writing a book about the dating misadventures that have befallen her as a woman of color. While we had her in the studio, we couldn't resist telling a few tales of our own dating disasters.

If you have a sex or relationship question, you can ask Minda at AskMindaHoney@leoweekly.com (Jai's already signed up for several anonymous email accounts, so watch your inbox, Minda).