Curious Louisville: Why Do We Give Directions With Landmarks That No Longer Exist?

What do you wonder about Louisville, and the people who call it home? Last month, WFPL News launched a new series called Curious Louisville. In it, we answer your questions about our city (submit yours here!).

To kick off the series, we answer a question from Catiriana Reyes, who grew up in West Louisville and is now living in Brooklyn. She asks:

"Why do people in Louisville give directions based on landmarks that are no longer there? Like, turn left at the old Sears building?"

WFPL's Jake Ryan and I spent a week tracking down the answer. Think you know? Listen in the player above and find out.

What question should we answer next? Vote here!

Download "Why Do We Give Directions With Landmarks That No Longer Exist?"