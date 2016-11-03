© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Curious Louisville: Why Do We Give Directions With Landmarks That No Longer Exist?

By Laura Ellis
Published November 3, 2016 at 11:45 PM EDT
Curious - Jake and Tom Owen

What do you wonder about Louisville, and the people who call it home? Last month, WFPL News launched a new series called Curious Louisville. In it, we answer your questions about our city (submit yours here!).

To kick off the series, we answer a question from Catiriana Reyes, who grew up in West Louisville and is now living in Brooklyn. She asks:

catiriana

"Why do people in Louisville give directions based on landmarks that are no longer there? Like, turn left at the old Sears building?"

WFPL's Jake Ryan and I spent a week tracking down the answer. Think you know? Listen in the player above and find out.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
