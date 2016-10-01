CycLOUvia Coming Back To Bardstown Road

Parts of Bardstown Road will be closed to vehicle traffic in a few weeks to make way for cyclists, pedestrians and anyone else who wants to experience a busy street sans cars.

CycLOUvia is modeled after a weekly event in Bogota, Colombia called Ciclovia, in which miles of streets are closed to vehicular traffic and opened to pedestrians, bicyclists and skaters.

The upcoming event on Bardstown Road will be the 10th rendition of CycLOUvia in Louisville. Past events have taken place on Frankfort Avenue, Broadway and in Germantown.

“CycLOUvia is a fantastic, community gathering event that breaks the norm of cars on the street,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in a news release.

The Bardstown Road CycLOUvia event will be in honor of longtime Metro Councilman Tom Owen, a hardened cyclist. Owen has represented the Highlands area for more than two decades. He will relinquish his position on the council at the end of the current term, which expires at the end of the year.

To honor Owen, the October 16 event will be dubbed The Tom Owen CycLOUvia in the Highlands. He'll also serve as the grand marshal of a kids parade during the event.

The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and stretch from Douglass Boulevard to the Louisville Fire Station at Bardstown Road and Maryland Avenue, according to a news release.

Following the parade, the Louisville Metro Police Department will provide identification cards to participating kids.

Police will also facilitate a vehicle crossing at Grinstead Drive and Eastern Parkway during the event, which takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. on October 16.