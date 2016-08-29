School Board To Host Community Conversations Beginning This Week

Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education are scheduled to host a series of community conversations in the coming weeks.

First District Representative Diane Porter will kick off the series on Tuesday with a discussion between residents and school board members. Porter's district covers the northwest portion of Jefferson County, including downtown, Old Louisville, Shawnee and Portland.

Porter is inviting students, parents and other district stakeholders and residents to discuss policies, ask questions and provide feedback about the JCPS system.

The event is set for Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Foster Traditional Academy.

Board members Stephanie Horne and Linda Duncan will host community conversations next week, according to a district spokesman.

The series of conversations will come in the wake of recent controversy within the district regarding teacher and staff relations.

Members of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, which represents JCPS teachers, held protests earlier this year after reports district officials may freeze teacher pay to allow for a total re-examination of the district’s pay structure.

The protests also focused on proposed changes to the district’s code of conduct, which were adopted earlier this year amid pushback from teachers and residents.

The new code of conduct reduces penalties for certain behaviors in effort to keep more students in class more often.

JCPS officials have also faced recent scrutiny for underreporting or failing to report incidents of student restraint and seclusion. The state education commissioner is conducting a complete review of district practices related to student restraint and seclusion. The review will also include “a broader investigation of district practices.”