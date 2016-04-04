© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Budget Negotiations At Standstill, Risking Special Session

By Ryland Barton
Published April 4, 2016 at 6:44 PM EDT
Kentucky lawmakers are deadlocked on a state budget, with no resolution in sight. If a compromise isn’t reached by April 15, Gov. Matt Bevin will likely have to have to call a special legislative session — which costs taxpayers about $70,000 per day. And if lawmakers don’t come up with a state budget by June 30, the state will be sent into a partial government shutdown. That means parts of state government would temporarily close, leaving thousands of state workers without pay. Federally mandated programs like Medicaid and public education would continue. Lawmakers disagree over how much to cut from K-12 and higher education funding. Republicans want to put the savings into current and future payments into the state pension systems. Democrats want to shield education from cuts. Legislative leaders say they’ll negotiate this week, but no official meetings have been scheduled.

