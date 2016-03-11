Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democrats Thwart House 'Flip'

This week in Kentucky politics, Democrats increased their majority in the state House after Republicans fell short of expectations in four special elections.

Lawmakers are divided between two competing bills intended to curb dogfighting in the state.

And once again, the Senate approved a bill to tighten regulations on abortion providers in the state.

Listen to this week's episode in the player above.

Suggested reading:

Democrats Keep Control Of Kentucky House After Special Elections

Bill Seeks To Strengthen Kentucky’s Anti-Dogfighting Law

Legislation Would Expedite Sexual Assault Kit Testing In Kentucky

Ky. Senate Passes Bill to Restrict Abortion Clinics

Assessing The Kentucky Republican Caucus