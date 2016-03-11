© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democrats Thwart House 'Flip'

By Ryland Barton
Published March 11, 2016 at 7:56 PM EST
stivers stumbo
Greg Stumbo

This week in Kentucky politics, Democrats increased their majority in the state House after Republicans fell short of expectations in four special elections.

Lawmakers are divided between two competing bills intended to curb dogfighting in the state.

And once again, the Senate approved a bill to tighten regulations on abortion providers in the state.

Listen to this week's episode in the player above.

Democrats Keep Control Of Kentucky House After Special Elections

Bill Seeks To Strengthen Kentucky’s Anti-Dogfighting Law

Legislation Would Expedite Sexual Assault Kit Testing In Kentucky

Ky. Senate Passes Bill to Restrict Abortion Clinics

Assessing The Kentucky Republican Caucus

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
