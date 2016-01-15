© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Big Bills Start Moving, Bevin Fulfills Pledges

By Ryland Barton
Published January 15, 2016 at 1:55 PM EST
hoover011116
Legislative Research Commission
/

This week, state lawmakers began considering controversial bills, while Gov. Matt Bevin fulfilled big campaign promises on health care and the racial makeup of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

In the second edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, we consider Week 2 of the 2016 Kentucky General Assembly session. Here's a breakdown of the goings on in Frankfort.

Click the player above for this week's edition.

(Image of House Republican Leader Jeff Hoover via the Legislative Research Commission)

Tags
News kentucky general assembly2016 sessionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
