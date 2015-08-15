Strange Fruit: What's Next for County Clerks Who Refuse to Issue Marriage Licenses?

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/219274033" params="color=ff5500&inverse=false&auto_play=false&show_user=true" width="100%" height="20" iframe="true" /]

It's back-to-school time in our part of the country, and this week we're full of nostalgia about our favorite parts of going back to school (cute Trapper Keepers and lunchboxes, of course!). We also bring you the story of Courtney Holmes, a barber in Dubuque, Iowa, who's making back-to-school a little easier for low-income families. He's offering free trims to kids with just one stipulation: They have to read to him while he cuts their hair.

Doc is going back to school this month, too, returning after her sabbatical to her position at the University of Louisville. U of L was recently named the most LGBT-friendly college in the South by Campus Pride Index. We love the atmosphere of acceptance on campus, but we wonder why coverage never seems to include the student activists and professors who make the school welcoming specifically for LGBTQ students of color.

And Kelly Osbourne, last mentioned here when Giulia Rancic said Zendaya's dreads probably smelled like patchouli and weed, is back in our newsfeeds this week. She was co-hosting "The View" when the conversation turned to Donald Trump's controversial position on immigrants.

Osbourne said, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?" Rosie Perez and other co-hosts were quick to object, while the audience seemed stunned into silence. Osbourne was quick to backpedal, saying "Come on, you know I would never mean it like that."

"She probably considers herself to be an ally to people of color," Jai says. "[But] true allyship comes in your ability to say, 'You know what? I messed up. And I apologize.' As opposed to saying, 'But I'm one of the good guys!'"

And finally, there was progress this week in the case of Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who's refusing to issue any marriage licenses because she says she's religiously opposed to same-sex marriage. On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Davis to start issuing licenses again. But on Thursday, she was still refusing to comply, citing her intention to appeal.

WFPL's state Capitol Bureau Chief, Ryland Barton, joined us this week to talk about what could happen next, and help parse out some of the technical aspects of the conflict.