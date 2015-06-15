More Taxis Coming to Louisville Streets

In the coming weeks Louisville residents and visitors will have a new option to get around the city.

A new company, Taxi 7 plans to launch 100 hybrid vehicles in Louisville by Aug. 1, said Michael Solomon, the company's president. The company currently operates in several cities, including Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh and several California locations.

Solomon said Louisville needs more transportation options. His aim is to ensure Taxi 7 becomes "a part of the mass transit system" in Louisville and more than just a way to get home from the bar and back to the hotel.

Drivers will pick up people from bars and hotels. But he said his is aim is for people to consider Taxi 7 as a way to get to work, to run errands and, essentially, move them to the places they need to go for their lives.

To do that, he said the company will try to provide consistency in its service than competitors, he said.

Louisville has several taxi service providers, including Yellow Cab, Green Cab and Checker Cab, among others. The city also has the ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft.

Yellow Cab representatives, who earlier this year protested Taxi 7 entering the Louisville market, did not return a request for comment.

Once the company launches, Louisvillians will be able to order rides through email, by phone or by app; Solomon said the app is the most effective measure.