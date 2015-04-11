MOVE Louisville Transportation Plan Delayed

An expansive, multi-modal transportation plan is still in the works for Louisville, despite recent delays.

The Move Louisville strategic plan was initiated in November 2013. Officials expected to have a finalized plan within 10 months of that date, according to the city's website.

An overwhelming amount of community response and the sheer magnitude of the plan has led officials to push back the unveiling date to around mid-May, according to Patti Clare, deputy director of the city's office of advanced planning.

Clare said officials are continuing work on a draft of the plan that will look to improve the network of transportation in Louisville.

She said pedestrians, motorists and cyclists are all being considered in the planning process.

"It's not a bike plan or a pedestrian plan, it's a multi-modal plan," she said. "It's infrastructure planning, but also mobility planning."

A public comment period in recent months garnered thousands of responses from residents, Clare said. Support came in for light rail, more bike lanes, better sidewalks and road expansions.

What will be presented in May will be "a guiding document," she added.

Officials will next tackle funding for the individual projects.

"There is not a silver bullet of funding out there," she said. "Getting national grants is important, but that's very competitive."

Other funding could come from restructuring the city's budget to focus more on moving people around the city, she said.

"It's a process that we've already begun," she said. "The big takeaway was to look more at system preservation but also to look at how we can bring more money into the pie for transit."

She said more public review will be accepted once a draft is submitted in May.

After that, the Louisville Metro Planning Commission will examine and then the full Metro Council will need to approve it, she said.

Clare hopes the matter will get adopted by July or August.

If adopted, officials will look to get started on capital projects "immediately," she said.