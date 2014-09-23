Louisville Metro Police Investigating After Officer Fatally Shoots Man

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a police shooting early Tuesday that left a man dead.At a news conference later Tuesday, Chief Steve Conrad said the officer “perceived a threat” after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on the 900 block of Esquire Alley near Broadway and Ninth Street.

Just after midnight, the officer arrived in the alley, where a man with a gun was arguing with a woman, who was holding a child, Conrad said.The man allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of the officer—the officer fired several shots, he said."He responded to the threat," Conrad told reporters.The investigation, which is still ongoing, shows the man did not shoot at the officer, he said.The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not yet released the man's identity.Louisville Metro Police will release the identity of the officer after an interview with the Public Integrity Unit, Conrad said. That may be as soon as Thursday.The officer has been put on paid administrative leave.Conrad said the woman and child were not injured.