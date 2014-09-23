© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Louisville Metro Police Investigating After Officer Fatally Shoots Man

By Jacob Ryan
Published September 23, 2014 at 10:36 PM EDT

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a police shooting early Tuesday that left a man dead.At a news conference later Tuesday, Chief Steve Conrad said the officer “perceived a threat” after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on the 900 block of Esquire Alley near Broadway and Ninth Street.

Just after midnight, the officer arrived in the alley, where a man with a gun was arguing with a woman, who was holding a child, Conrad said.The man allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of the officer—the officer fired several shots, he said."He responded to the threat," Conrad told reporters.The investigation, which is still ongoing, shows the man did not shoot at the officer, he said.The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not yet released the man's identity.Louisville Metro Police will release the identity of the officer after an interview with the Public Integrity Unit, Conrad said.  That may be as soon as Thursday.The officer has been put on paid administrative leave.Conrad said the woman and child were not injured.

__utm.gif

News
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan