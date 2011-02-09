Adult Abuse Registry Bill Clears Senate Panel

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public RadioKentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that would establish an adult abuse registry. It would list substantiated cases of abuse or neglect of vulnerable adults and be searchable for background checks. The measure cleared a Senate committee Wednesday. ”Particularly someone with Alzheimer’s disease is vulnerable to not being able to understand what’s going on around them...are vulnerable to abuse so this is a protection for families when they are looking for caregivers,” said bill supporter Ellen Kershaw with the state Alzheimer’s Association.Officials say federal funds may be available to help establish the registry.Some lawmakers are expressing concern that the bill lacks a strong due process provision for those accused of abuse or neglect.