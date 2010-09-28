New Documentary Details Griffin's Experiment

It was 1959 when John Howard Griffin stunned the nation by disguising himself as a black man, spending six weeks living in the segregated South. Morgan Atkinson’s new film, Uncommon Vision: The Life and Times of John Howard Griffin, which details Griffin's life and experiences, will be a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.Atkinson says that the Griffin’s experience, later told through his book "Black Like Me," had an effect on more than just the civil rights movement, “This unrelenting search for truth, for human dignity. His book had so much to do with civil rights, but his life’s work was as much about human rights in general.”Uncommon Vision will be shown during the film festival of the Civil & Human Rights Conference at the Kentucky International Convention Center in October.