Judge To Rule Thursday In Furloughs Suit

Several members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union are still trying to block the upcoming furlough of state workers in Kentucky. Their lawyer, John Frith Stewart, says the unpaid days off will cause the workers undue stress. “The experts in the field – and we had one of those experts actually file a complete, thorough statement about the effects of stress that is in the workplace and how much damage it actually causes.”But Personnel Cabinet Attorney Dan Egbers says the workers failed to meet the standard of proof required for a court injunction. After hearing more testimony in the case, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said he will rule Thursday on a motion to block the furloughs. The first of six furlough days is Friday.