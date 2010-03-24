House/Senate Budget Talks To Begin

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioA House/Senate conference committee on Kentucky’s new biennial state budget will soon be getting down to work in Frankfort.House Speaker Greg Stumbo, who’s reviewing Senate changes to the budget approved by the House, remains concerned about cuts to basic school funding.“That’s a big concern. I mean, what they essentially did was cut the basic SEEK formula. And you can debate whether it’s $25 million or a $100 million, but it’s a significant reduction to the SEEK formula. And that’s a terrible precedent, I think,” he said. House and Senate budget conferees will have to work quickly because the 10-day veto recess is now only five days away. Seven days remain in the 2010 session.