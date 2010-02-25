© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Synthetic Marijuana Measure Clears Senate Panel

By Rick Howlett
Published February 25, 2010 at 9:54 PM EST

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public RadioThe full Kentucky Senate will consider legislation that would make the sale or possession of a synthetic form of marijuana a misdemeanor.The bill unanimously passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Van Ingram, who directs the Kentucky office of drug control policy, says he first heard of the synthetic pot just a few weeks ago.Ingram says he's been told it’s popular around Kentucky's military bases."The chief of police at Oak Grove, which is right there next to the Fort Campbell military base, he told us they’re getting ready to deploy and the place where they are selling it at runs out of parking spaces because so many soldiers are going in there and purchasing this," Ingram told lawmakers.He says synthetic marijuana is sprayed on smokeable herbs and mimics the effect of the real drug.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
