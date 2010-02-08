© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Budget Talks To Intensify This Week

By Rick Howlett
Published February 8, 2010 at 5:46 AM EST

A new state budget remains the major focus of Kentucky lawmakers, as the 2010 legislative session enters its sixth week.House leaders want to move the budget from their chamber by early March, so efforts to craft an acceptable state spending plan are intensifying. House and Senate leaders are already sharing vital information, which is healthy, says Senate President David Williams.“It’s not unusual for the Speaker and I to meet during the session and talk about process. That’s not unusual. And I think it’s even less unusual for the two budget chairs to meet and talk about process. Somewhat unusual that the four of us would meet this early in the session. But I think this is an unusual session and I think it bodes well,” Williams said Friday.House Speaker Greg Stumbo hopes to make some budget outlines public later this week. Legislative leaders have already rejected Gov. Steve Beshear’s budget plan based on casino gambling revenue.

