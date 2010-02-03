Legislative Budget Meetings Continue In Frankfort

Speaker Greg Stumbo says Kentucky House leaders should know by early next week what direction they plan to take on the state budget. The leaders have been meeting behind the scenes to discuss various budget scenarios. “And so hopefully by Friday afternoon, we’ll firm some of that up and we’ll be able to share it with the members, hopefully, early next week.In the search for ways to save money, Stumbo opposes furloughs, but says personal service contracts are getting close scrutiny. Those are contracts to outside vendors for things like legal services. Stumbo says the state is spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year on such contracts.