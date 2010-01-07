© 2022 Louisville Public Media

"Amanda's Bill" Advances In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published January 7, 2010 at 8:59 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill allowing electronic monitoring of some domestic violence offenders has cleared its first hurdle in the Kentucky General Assembly.The House Judiciary committee voted unanimously for Amanda’s Bill, named for Amanda Ross, who was slain outside her Lexington townhome last fall. Accused of her murder is former lawmaker Steve Nunn.The committee vote drew praise from House Speaker Greg Stumbo, the bill’s primary sponsor.“Our goal is to get what we hope will be model legislation for the rest of the nation. And we obviously welcome everyone’s input. And as you heard today, the questions were, I thought, very good. They’d obviously taken a lot of time to research the bill and look at the differences between the committee sub and the actual bill that was originally proposed. And I’m very pleased with that.”The measure, known as House Bill One, now moves to the House floor. Speaker Stumbo says it likely will receive a floor vote next Tuesday.

News domestic violenceAmanda's BillKentucky General Assembly
