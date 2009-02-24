Legislation Would Ease KY School Spending Rules

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky General Assembly appears poised to offer local school districts some flexibility in how they spend facilities construction funds.With local school districts starving for money in these tight budget times, a bill moving in the General Assembly would allow districts to use facilities construction and renovation funds for instructional needs.Among those applauding the action is Oldham County Superintendent Paul Upchurch.“Construction can be put on hold. We can deal with that for the short-term. But we can’t put a young man’s reading needs on hold,” he said.The bill, which easily cleared the House budget committee, applies to capital outlay funds for the upcoming school year. Similar legislation, which applies to the current school year, passed the General Assembly last year. At least 17 districts took advantage of the option.