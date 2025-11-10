Sabrina Pash aka TXT2ME provides emotional R&B to the Louisville music scene with the Divine Feminine

Louisville Soul and R&B artist Sabrina Pash recently released several songs from her album Divine Feminine under the moniker TXT2ME. The most recent single is called "Don't Love You" which she says "blends smooth R&B with modern hip-hop and emotional storytelling — It’s about self-worth, healing, and learning to let go." The new single is the latest out of 7 that so far have been released on streaming platforms. According to TXT2ME:

"I have been a recording artist for 2 years but finally taking things serious this month! I have a lot of goals I want to accomplish and music is one of them, I created everything on this single and the song was inspired by my life , even if a man is good to you, it doesn’t mean he’s not still cheating on the side. I like to make songs about things I’ve experienced and what other people may be experiencing as well. I’m from Louisville, born and raised, and I wanna be a new face of the city!"

Check out her new single "Don't Love You" below.