Day Portrait's debut with self-titled song will leave you wanting more

Day Portrait is a new band to the Louisville Music Scene but it's made up of members who've been around for awhile. They just released their first single with more on the way for an eventual album. The new song called "Day Portrait" has a slow build and ends in a frenzy of guitars and muddled vocals but you can't help but get caught up in its mezmerising drone. I asked guitarist/vocalist John Torstrick to tell us more about the band and how they got together:

"We have all been involved in the music scene over the years. I played bass/drums in Voodoo Economics and Allergy Season. Rocket has played in various bands, currently playing percussion in Chorin. Austin Colón played guitar in The New Shirtbirds and Mr. Saturday Night. Austin and I started this project 2 years ago in collaboration to write music that serves as an updated representation of who we are and a musical direction that reflects what we are interested in.

We started the writing process alongside building a home studio that we use to write, record, and master ourselves. Our debut single is sung by John and is part of a single series that will be coming out over the next couple months with a proper album to follow at a later time. Our next single, "What's Eating You?" will be fronted by Austin. We performed at Seidenfaden's earlier this month and are looking to book more shows in the near future."

Day Portrait is:

John Torstrick - vocals/guitar

Austin Colón - vocals/guitar

Big Shrimp - bass

Rocket Rogers - percussion

Their new song "Day Portrait" is streaming now.