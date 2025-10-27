Drift City's New EP and video for Spectral Heart Mosaics contemplates endings and new beginnings

Jason Rivers is the primary songwriter and singer for the Louisville band Drift City who just released their new EP called Spectral Heart Mosaics. It's a fitting title as the songs run the spectrum of the ending of a long-term relationship, the beginnings of new life post-relationship, and all the colors and layers in-between. They also released a video for the stand-out single "The Seeds" directed by Louisvillian Jacob Forman (see more credits below). Jason's rich baritone vocal propels the song along with lush instrumentation provided by a fairly large band that features Dave Givan on drums, Woody Woodmansee on piano, organ, synthesizer, Billy Lease on bass, Justin North on vocals, electric guitar, percussion, Drew Miller on sax, horn section arrangement, Jakobie Kindle on trumpet, Ivo Ferigra on trombone, Brian Shreck on sax, Roadie on pedal steel, and Gina C on vocals.

The crew and cast credits for "The Seeds" video are:

Director - Jacob Forman

Producer - Vyn Lane and Jacob Forman

Director of Photography - Jacob Anderson

Mise en Scene - Kat Frantz

Key Grip - Bria Granville

Assistant Camera - Jess Anderson

Art Assist - Noah Griffin

Editor - Jacob Forman

Color - Jacob Anderson

The Cast features Silas Couch, Eddie Hickerson, and Jason Rivers.

Spectral Heart Mosaics EP is now streaming.