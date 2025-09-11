Ethereal tune from Joah Nova suggests release from those who want to destroy us in "The Vision"

Joah Nova is a new band with familiar members of known groups such as Joann & The Dakota, Insatiable Digs, The Moonlight Peddlers, Frontiers, and Yezzer. The group is fronted by singer/songwriter Joann Jene who offers an ethereal sound and vocals on their new single called "The Vision". They bill themselves as "an electric pop rock band from Louisville, Ky, blending synth-driven melodies, powerful harmonies and a punch of rock energy. Fronted by Joann Jene alongside Meg Bridges, Jason Sturgill, Nick Stinnett and Brian Leonard, they draw from a range of past and present projects channeling their diverse roots into a sound that feels both nostalgic and new, very much their own."

About "The Vision":

"On the surface, “The Vision” is about self-righteous humans with god complexes who attempt to control others, whether it’s on a grand scale or an audience of just one. It’s about the types of people who hold others captive through manipulation, misrepresentation, intimidation, shame, lies, hate, the illusion of love and the creation of confusion through progressive boundary violation.

But at its heart, “The Vision” is really about redemption and breaking free from the people, places and things that seek to silence, bind and destroy us.

It’s a reminder that it’s never too late to change course. We are never too far down a path to break alliances and stand up for what is right — for ourselves and for others.

There is no shame in having been duped by someone who misrepresented themselves; it’s only when we willingly and knowingly follow false prophets that we betray the core of who and what we really are.

It’s never too late to open our eyes to what is right. It’s never too late to do the right thing. We can always begin again."

"The Vision" by Joah Nova is now streaming.