The single from Roadie "Ain't Worth A Name" takes us on a road trip in new video

Louisville band Roadie knows how to create a mood not only with their music but with visuals as well as is evidenced in the new video for their second single "Ain't Worth A Name" that was just released. The video takes us on a mellow trip in what appears to be River Road in Louisville but it could be anywhere. The video was shot by Tony Lombardi and edited by Alexander Smith. The new song will appear on the upcoming album Between Everything due out August 23. There will be an album release show that day at American Turners of Louisville with a pool party and music by Roadie and Tyler Lance Walker Gill & The Wolfm'n. Roadie will also be at our free concert at Waterfront Wednesday on August 27 with Sixpence None The Richer and Kashus Culpepper.