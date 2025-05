91.9 WFPK is giving you the chance to hang with Valerie at the Louisville Zoo on Wednesday, June 4th!

Ten lucky winners will meet Georgie the screech owl, the resident barn owl and other raptors, learn a few fun facts, and then get a magical serenade from Valerie June herself. It’s all to celebrate her new album Owls, Omens, and Oracles—and her show that night at Headliners.