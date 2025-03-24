Augie Hale makes his debut with the soulful single "When The River Rises"

Augie Hale just released his debut single called "When The River Rises" and it's a sign of more good things to come from this Kentucky musician who's based here in Louisville. I asked Augie to tell us a bit more about his self and the new song:

"First release. Born and raised in Berea, but graduated high school here.. ended up playing in the college scene in Statesboro,Ga. at Georgia Southern University- early 2000’s. Later ended up in the Savannah scene singing songs about Kentucky. Been playing around Louisville for the last decade. Resident of Clifton 40206. Heavy influences Prine, Chris Knight, Steve Earl, Shawn Mullins to name a few.

Song is inspired by meeting my wife, finding love later in life, while working down on the river, few years back.. flooded 4 times in 3 years. ..and how much I learned from the old River rats at Limestone Bay and Harrods Creek Tavern.

Recorded and Produced by Jeff Baxter of Bourbon Revival. Jeff also plays lead guitar on the track."

See the video of the recording of "When The River Rises" below featuring Augie on vocals and Jeff Baxter on guitar.