© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

If you want a rainbow you gotta get through "The Rain", a new song from The Low Glow

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
The Low Glow's new single "Rain"
Artwork by Woody Woodmansee
The Low Glow's new single "The Rain"

Louisville band The Low Glow just released a new single for those struggling to cope right now...or at any time. It's called "The Rain" and according to the band:

"This one hits a little different. Life is hard and we all struggle from time to time. Especially with the current state of things. This one is for all of us that sometimes wonder if we can keep going. We think you can and that things will get better. Hold on.

'The Rain' is a song that came about as a response to the Louisville area scene losing several talented, wonderful people to suicide. It is written from the perspective of survivors and is a plea to anyone that is struggling to push through the rain and to wait for the rainbow."

The Low Glow is:
Jason Logsdon - Lead Vocals, Bass
Joe Bowers- Guitar, vocals
Woody Woodmansee- Keys, vocals
Josh Clark- Drums

You can see the band perform live at this year's Enchanted Mayhem Music Festival at The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall in New Albany, IN on May 10th with many other great regional bands. Check out the new song below and feel free to share with a friend.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.