If you want a rainbow you gotta get through "The Rain", a new song from The Low Glow

Louisville band The Low Glow just released a new single for those struggling to cope right now...or at any time. It's called "The Rain" and according to the band:

"This one hits a little different. Life is hard and we all struggle from time to time. Especially with the current state of things. This one is for all of us that sometimes wonder if we can keep going. We think you can and that things will get better. Hold on.

'The Rain' is a song that came about as a response to the Louisville area scene losing several talented, wonderful people to suicide. It is written from the perspective of survivors and is a plea to anyone that is struggling to push through the rain and to wait for the rainbow."

The Low Glow is:

Jason Logsdon - Lead Vocals, Bass

Joe Bowers- Guitar, vocals

Woody Woodmansee- Keys, vocals

Josh Clark- Drums

You can see the band perform live at this year's Enchanted Mayhem Music Festival at The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall in New Albany, IN on May 10th with many other great regional bands. Check out the new song below and feel free to share with a friend.