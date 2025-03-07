"One Little Drink" is a battle cry and an ode to water from Bendigo Fletcher

Don't let the pretty melody mask the dark message of concern for our nation's water supply in the new single "One Little Drink" from Bendigo Fletcher. From the depletion of the Colorado River to the recent flooding of Appalachia, the refrain of "god damn" invites the listener to raise their fist at the sky and demand action to address these issues. 10% of streaming revenue from “One Little Drink” will be donated directly to Eastern KY Mutual Aid which is a network of neighbors in Appalachia that provides support and solidarity when folks need it most after natural disasters. The band's statement about the new song:

"Our new song One Little Drink is out now! hopefully we can all work together to protect our water, the source that gives us life. if you live in Kentucky, please keep making noise, contacting your representatives, and saying NO to Senate Bill 89, which puts corporate interests over the health and safety of Kentuckians by compromising our groundwater. some of these lawmakers need to enjoy a nice, tall glass this weekend i mean, goddam. thank you for listening to our ode to water."

"One Little Drink" credits -

Produced with Ken Coomer

Engineered by Matt Ross-Spang

Mixed by Tchad Blake

Mastered by Jonathan Pines

Bendigo Fletcher will be opening for My Morning Jacket at The Louisville Palace on April 30, 2025.

.