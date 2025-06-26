© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Lover of Power Pop? Check Out Short Game

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
Short Game
Short Game
Short Game

Lovers of power pop will delight in the new single from Louisville band Short Game called "Laugh Lines". Torn from the playbook of Fall Out Boy and Everclear, the new song rocks and there is promise of an EP later this year for more of the same. They say they are "committed to fun, puns, and holes in one. The three of us have been a part of the local music scene for over ten years and can't believe we're still able to be doing what we love." The "holes in one" reference is to the putting contest they often do with the audience in middle of their live sets!

"Laugh Lines" is the band's first single which is now streaming. You can catch them live at The Portal on July 25, 2025 with Nightosphere and Punji Pit as part of Show Me You Care: Louisville Music Through The Camera Lens art exhibition.

Short Game is:
Jared Garner - Vocals, Guitar
Andrew Schexneider - Bass
Jerry Wilcox - Drums
