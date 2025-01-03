The Script's Danny O'Donoghue: "Most of the bands who came up with us don't exist anymore"

It’s been 17 years since The Script burst onto the scene, and while many of their contemporaries have faded into the ether, Danny O’Donoghue and company are still finding ways to evolve. With their latest album, Satellite, the band isn’t just keeping their orbit steady—they’re charting new territory.

Danny O’Donoghue sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about life on the road, creating music through loss, and the wild adventures that fuel their creativity. Fresh off a string of shows with P!nk and a slew of guerrilla gigs in Irish pubs, The Script seems to have cracked the code for balancing stadium grandeur with grassroots charm. “We’d play a stadium with P!nk, then do a hard rock venue, and end the night in an Irish bar packed with 2,000 people,” O’Donoghue laughs. “We just love playing music—it doesn’t matter where.”

That love for music has taken them to some extraordinary places—literally. Danny recounts shooting a zero-gravity video in a parabolic flight as part of the album’s visual campaign. “The album’s called Satellite, so floating in zero-g felt perfect,” he says, smiling. “I was trying to look cool with a guitar, but Glenn’s ass kept floating into the frame. It turned into this hilarious, chaotic thing.”

But Satellite isn’t all lighthearted antics. It’s the band’s first record since the passing of founding member Mark Sheehan, and that loss echoes throughout the album. “Writing this album felt like a lifeline,” Danny admits. “Mark’s absence was this giant shadow, but I wanted to write about him, for him. That’s how I process things—through music.”

The title track, “Satellite,” captures that mix of heartbreak and beauty. “I was literally wishing on a star during lockdown, only to realize it was a satellite,” Danny shares. “It hit me so hard—how often are we wishing on the wrong things in life?”

The Script’s longevity stems from their ability to adapt without losing their core. “We tried experimenting with 808s and different textures, but it still had to sound like The Script,” Danny explains. “It’s about staying true to who we are, even when we’re pushing the boundaries.”

As they gear up for another whirlwind year, Danny reflects on the band’s journey. “We’ve outlasted so many bands—not because we’re better, but because we’ve worked our asses off and stayed grounded. We know who we are, and we’re okay with that.”

With Satellite, The Script reminds us that the best bands don’t just survive—they evolve, innovate, and create music that truly resonates. Here’s to many more trips around the sun.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.