Judith Light: “This is a different kind of hero story”

Judith Light and Courtney Taylor are here to remind us what true power looks like—not in capes, but in kindness. The two star in Out of My Mind, a new Disney+ film that takes the concept of a voice unheard and flips it into a full-on anthem of advocacy. It’s the story of Melody Brooks, a sixth-grader with cerebral palsy who’s nonverbal but razor-sharp. When Melody gets a shot at mainstream education thanks to a trailblazing teacher, she rewrites the rules of perception, one breakthrough at a time.

For Taylor, whose resume already sparkles with hits like Insecure and Abbott Elementary, this role wasn’t just another gig—it was a mission. “I’ve always wanted to be the person who speaks up for others, and this film gave me that chance,” she says, adding, “It’s about using your voice for those who need it most.” Light, the living legend behind Who’s the Boss? and Ugly Betty, delivers a masterclass in empathy as Melody’s ally. “We dismiss people who don’t fit our narrow definitions of ‘normal,’” she says. “This film challenges that in a profound way.”

What makes Out of My Mind stand out is its refusal to take the easy route. There’s no cartoonish villain twirling a mustache, no massive CGI battles. It’s all heart and subtle grit. Taylor’s moment—when her character asks Melody, “Why aren’t you angry?”—hits like a punch to the gut. “It’s frustration, but it’s also inspiration,” she explains. “Anger can light the spark, but persistence is what fuels the fire.”

And then there are the details. Light is practically glowing as she talks about the character-defining costumes. “The colors, the designs—they’re like armor for this character. They express everything she’s feeling inside, and that’s what great costumes do.”

The movie might not have the flash of a Marvel flick, but its quiet power is undeniable. “This is a different kind of hero story,” says Light. “It’s about resilience, connection, and making the world better through small, meaningful acts.”

Streaming now on Disney+, Out of My Mind doesn’t just tell a story—it dares you to listen.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.