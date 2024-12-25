Christina Milian: "I do believe everybody has someone who's out there"

Christina Milian and Devale Ellis are lighting up Netflix with Meet Me Next Christmas, a holiday rom-com that’s all about fate, flirty airport lounges, and a quest for Pentatonix tickets. Kyle Meredith caught up with the stars to talk about their global hit, the joy of breaking into song, and why the “nice guy finishes first” in this movie.

The duo couldn’t be happier about the film’s success. “Number one in 43 countries!” Milian exclaims, giving special love to France, where she also calls home. Ellis adds, “It’s been amazing seeing how everyone is connecting with this story.”

For Milian, the film is a breath of fresh air in the Christmas genre. “It’s not your typical lesson-heavy holiday movie,” she explains. “It’s escapism, but it also sneaks in some surprises.” Ellis, who plays the underdog love interest, notes, “It’s the rare rom-com where the chemistry just builds, and you’re rooting for the nice guy the whole time.”

Of course, they had to gush about Pentatonix, who appear as themselves in the movie. “They really do break into song like that!” Milian laughs. Ellis marvels, “All five of them just harmonize on the spot—it’s crazy.”

The conversation turns to fate, a key theme in the film. Milian believes everyone has someone out there, but adds, “It’s not always about romance. Sometimes, it’s finding your happiness in other ways.” Ellis agrees, adding, “The universe gives you what you need, not always what you want.”

Milian also reflects on her music career, revealing it’s been over a decade since her last EP. “Back then, I was ‘Tina Turnup,’” she says with a grin. “Now, life feels more complete. I lived it up, and there’s nothing I missed.”

With Meet Me Next Christmas becoming a new holiday favorite, Milian and Ellis are bringing fresh energy to a well-loved genre. Whether it’s harmonizing with Pentatonix or redefining romantic comedy tropes, they’ve made a film that’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.