Kentucky's Cam Clark mesmerizes with his soulful new album The Outer Reaches

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST
Cam Clark & The Orchestra
Allison Maggard
Cam Clark & The Orchestra

You'd never know by listening to Cam Clark's new album The Outer Reaches that it's not a huge chorus of musicians and instruments backing him. No, it's mostly just Cam with a little bit of help. The multi-talented singer songwriter from Paris, KY. recorded his debut full length album in an old tobacco barn on his property using whatever sounded interesting to him at the time. The album was carefully thought out and is more of a song cycle but pluck any tune from it and you have a worthy single stand alone track.

Cam is the former frontman for the Lexington, KY. band C2 & The Brothers Reed who he played with for about 6 years prior to striking out on his own. He has returned to his roots of soul and R&B and good ol' rock-n-roll as a solo artist. But he also is living out a dream with another band called Cam Clark & His Orchestra which is all soul featuring a live horn section to be able to recreate the sounds and excitement of artists like Ray Charles and Otis Redding.

Cam visited the WFPK studio recently and premiered a brand new song called "When You Fall" and one from the album called "Ghosts". We talked about the recording of the record, the new song, and a very eerie experience that lead to writing "Ghosts". Also, check out his video for his song "Roll On" from the new album as well.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
