Hank Azaria: “These songs feel like they were written for me”

Hank Azaria’s Tribute to Springsteen Is More Than Just an Impression

You know Hank Azaria for his iconic voice work on The Simpsons, his scene-stealing roles in The Birdcage and Brockmire, and his countless memorable TV and film performances. But these days, Azaria is stepping into the spotlight in a way we haven’t seen before — by channeling his inner Boss. With Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band, the actor-turned-frontman is belting out Bruce Springsteen classics and sharing personal stories that have Springsteen’s signature warmth and wit all over them.

What started as a 60th birthday bash this past April has evolved into a full-blown passion project. Backed by a band of sharp, young pros, Azaria — a lifelong Springsteen fan — belts out tracks from Bruce’s early discography, running from Greetings from Asbury Park to The River. But don’t mistake this for karaoke night at your local dive bar. Azaria’s commitment to sounding like Bruce isn’t just impressive — it’s obsessive. He spent months perfecting the rasp, the twang, and the raw energy that powers the E Street legend’s vocals. It’s a tribute born out of respect, love, and a healthy dose of fanboy reverence.

“Nobody’s more surprised than me,” Azaria says, reflecting on the unexpected joy he’s found in fronting the band. His initial goal? “To blow people’s minds” at his birthday party. Mission accomplished. The evening raised $30,000 for his foundation, and now he’s taking the act on the road, with gigs at venues like the Brooklyn Bowl and the legendary Stone Pony.

But the real magic comes between the songs. Inspired by Springsteen’s famous on-stage storytelling, Azaria weaves in his own tales — about his teenage angst, his son, and even the night he met his wife — all delivered in pitch-perfect Springsteen-ese. It’s part tribute show, part one-man act, and all heart.

Azaria’s love for The Boss runs deep, and that authenticity shines through. “These songs feel like they were written for me,” he says. And maybe that’s the secret sauce: a tribute show that’s not just about imitation but about connection.

Whether you’re a hardcore Springsteen fan or just love seeing a beloved actor break new ground, Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band might just prove that, even at 60, there’s still a lot of rock ‘n’ roll left to discover.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.