Samantha Ruth Prabhu: "Action star is apparently my hidden talent"

The Citadel universe is expanding — and it’s doing so with a frenetic blend of style, espionage, and pure adrenaline. After the American-set Citadel and the futuristic Citadel: Diana, the spy world takes a turn to 1990s India with the prequel series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directors Raj & DK, star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and editor Sita Menon offer Kyle Meredith a chaotic, thrilling backstory that ties into the Citadel mythos — and it might just be the most exhilarating chapter yet.

When Raj & DK got the call to join the Citadel universe, they were intrigued by the sheer ambition of it all. “They described this sprawling spy world,” DK says, “and we thought, how can we fit into it while staying true to our style?” The answer? Injecting their trademark quirk and grounding the action in a gritty, Indian context.

“We wanted to cut the frills out of the action,” Raj explains. “Make it more organic, earthy — a counterpoint to the high-tech worlds of the other Citadel entries.”

For star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the role of Honey, an actress unwittingly pulled into the world of spies, offered a meta twist. Playing an actress who isn’t particularly good at acting was the real challenge. “That was the fun part,” she laughs. “I had to indulge myself a little — turn off the natural instincts.”

But Honey isn’t just a hapless starlet. As the mother of Nadia (a character pivotal to the Citadel universe), she has to fight, dodge, and survive in ways she never expected. “Apparently, action is a hidden talent of mine,” she jokes. After her turn in The Family Man with Raj & DK, she’s embracing her new action-star identity. “It’s exciting to get in on the action — why should the boys have all the fun?”

One of the standout scenes in the first two episodes is a claustrophobic car fight that feels both raw and exhilarating. For Raj & DK, the scene was a masterclass in resourcefulness. “We’re low-tech,” Raj admits. “In India, we call it ‘jugaad’ — finding hacks for everything. What might cost a million dollars in Hollywood, we’ll figure out how to do for $100.”

Set to the pulse of a classic Bollywood song, the scene captures the series’ blend of nostalgia and modern flair. “Watching it on the big screen, with that song kicking in at the right moment, even I got excited,” Raj says.

From the neon-lit makeout scenes to the split-screen moments, Citadel: Honey Bunny has a visual style that sets it apart. Cinematographer Johan Heurlin Aidt brought a distinctive eye to the series. “Every frame has a dichotomy,” DK explains. “There’s cold and warm, blue and orange — always in contrast. It’s modern but infused with a retro, noir vibe.”

They didn’t want it to look like an old film, but they wanted to capture that feel. The result? A stylish spy thriller that’s unmistakably Raj & DK.

As the Citadel universe grows, Honey Bunny offers a story that works whether or not you’ve seen the other series. “We wanted a standalone show that worked for a local audience and an international one,” Raj says.

With Citadel: Honey Bunny, the spy game is more expansive — and more thrilling — than ever. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Honey is a force to be reckoned with, and Raj & DK are proving that with the right hacks, anything is possible.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.