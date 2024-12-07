Suzanne Vega: "Patti Smith is a real role model for me"

Backstage at Bourbon & Beyond 2024 in Louisville, Suzanne Vega sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the unexpected inspirations behind her new single Rats, her long-standing creative partnership with guitarist Gerry Leonard, and what fans can expect from her first album since 2016.

The song Rats — inspired by the sounds of the Ramones and Fontaines D.C. — arrives at a particularly serendipitous moment. Vega explained that the song’s release coincided with the inaugural International Rat Summit in New York City. “It was too perfect to ignore,” she joked. The gritty, eerie vibe of the track adds a touch of darkness that played right into the Halloween season, even if she hadn’t originally intended it that way.

New York City has always been a central character in Vega’s work. From Tom’s Diner to her recent reflections on the “rat kingdoms” of Tompkins Square Park, Vega captures the essence of the city’s beauty, grime, and idiosyncrasies. “I know its problem areas, I know its beautiful parts,” she said. “The city is constantly speaking to me.”

Her new album, expected in spring 2025, promises to be a genre-blending exploration. “It’s a bunch of different genres, each one clearly defined,” Vega revealed. From the punk-infused Rats to the folk-rock feel of Speaker Corner, and even a Motown-influenced track, the record reflects her diverse musical instincts.

Working with longtime collaborator Gerry Leonard, who once played with David Bowie, continues to push her creativity in new directions. “I can throw any genre at him, and he’ll bring it to life,” she said, praising his versatility and innovative use of loops and pedals.

Interestingly, this upcoming album will land on the 40th anniversary of her 1985 debut. Vega laughed at the coincidence, admitting she hadn’t planned it that way. “I didn’t even think of that!” she said.

Fans have a lot to look forward to — from Rats to a potential French song inspired by her Duolingo lessons, Vega’s eclectic sensibility is alive and well. Her ability to capture life’s small, strange details makes her one of New York’s most enduring musical voices.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.