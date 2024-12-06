Sting: “I haven’t gone back to a three-piece since the famous one”

Sting, ever the musical chameleon, sat down with Kyle Meredith backstage at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky, to chat about his current 3.0 Tour, his newest single, and even a collaboration with Dr. Dre. The rock legend proves once again that reinvention is his signature move.

“I haven’t gone back to a three-piece since the famous one,” Sting quipped, alluding to The Police, his legendary band that defined an era. Touring with a stripped-down trio has been a revelation. “The three of us love the clarity of sound,” he explained. “There’s air between the instruments, and it creates a lot of freedom. We have to work harder, but that makes it thrilling.”

Playing with this format isn’t just nostalgic; it’s a redefinition of how a trio can sound. “Surprise is everything,” he emphasized. “Surprising myself and the audience keeps the music alive.”

That sense of experimentation carries into Sting’s latest single, I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart). Built around the Bo Diddley beat, it’s a straightforward love song delivered with a raw edge. “It’s noisy and direct, but it’s more complex than it seems,” he said. For Sting, simplicity isn’t about taking the easy route. “The trick is making it sound simple, even when it’s not.”

Sting’s ability to reinterpret his work is another hallmark of his career. He likens his approach to that of a jazz musician, tweaking and reimagining songs night after night. “Songs aren’t museum artifacts,” he explained. “They’re living, breathing organisms. My job is to breathe life into them every night.” He admitted that some fans might expect note-perfect recreations of his hits but dismissed that notion: “When you record a song, you hardly know it. It evolves over time.”

The interview took a curious turn when the subject of Dr. Dre came up. The legendary producer had mentioned Sting’s involvement in a new album. “If he says I’m on it, it must be true,” Sting laughed. He wouldn’t confirm specifics, but the idea of a Dre-Sting collaboration feels as intriguing as it is unlikely. “If it’s true,” Sting teased, “it probably sounds pretty good.” [Ed note: Snoop Dogg's "Another Part of Me (feat. Sting)" has since been released.]

For now, Sting is focused on his tour, teasing deeper cuts from his catalog during soundchecks and staying open to fresh possibilities. Reflecting on tracks like "History Will Teach Us Nothing," he admitted the song’s provocative title was meant to spark conversation. “History teaches us a lot,” he clarified, “but sometimes you need a bold statement to start the dialogue.”

At 72, Sting remains a restless creator, bridging the worlds of rock, jazz, and pop with ease. Whether reworking classics with his trio, dropping a new single, or appearing on a Dr. Dre album, he’s not slowing down. As he wrapped up the conversation, he left fans with hope for more music on the horizon. “There’s always something coming,” he promised. For Sting, reinvention isn’t just an option—it’s a way of life.

