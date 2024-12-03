WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Sea Lemon “Crystals” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)

Seattle-based dreampop artist Natalie Lew, aka Sea Lemon, has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard on the new track "Crystals." Their friendship began when Gibbard invited Lew to duet at a Sub Pop tribute show last November. "Crystals" features shimmering harmonies reminiscent of the dreamy soundscapes of '90s Death Cab.

In a press release, Lew shared, ““Crystals” was written after I attempted “manifesting” for a good portion of 2023 and found myself feeling really lackluster about the whole process. I wrote most of the song after coming to this realization that “manifesting,” or looking for signs in nature or everyday life, is mostly just a coping mechanism to get by day to day. When Ben came on and wrote his verse, I loved his added angle –rather than attempting lighter coping mechanisms, just submitting oneself to being upset and living in that darkness for a while can be a way to cope in and of itself.”

“Ben’s contribution to this song is so exciting for me to say the least; as a huge Death Cab fan growing up, Ben’s songwriting has inspired me since I got interested in songwriting myself.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

